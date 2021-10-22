‘Dash for the Dog Park’
canceled for Saturday
AVILLA — “Dash for the Dog Park” 5K, which had been scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled. The event had been planned to raise funds to complete the Avilla Dog Park.
A second fundraiser for the dog park, an indoor shooting range event Sunday at Triple A Sporting Goods in LaOtto, will continue as planned. The indoor shooting event is open from noon to 5 p.m. at 11750 E. S.R. 205, LaOtto.
Donations are still being accepted for the dog park. Mail checks, made payable to ReStore Avilla, to: ReStore Avilla. P.O. Box 562, Avilla, IN 46710 or go online to ReStore Avilla’s GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.