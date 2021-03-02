FORT WAYNE — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will make additional stops in LaGrange and Noble Counties in March and April, including two stops that were rescheduled due to winter weather in February.
The Care Mobile will be making stops on the following dates, with appointments available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
• March 3 (rescheduled) and March 25 – Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
• March 4 (rescheduled) and March 24 – Parkview Physicians Group, 402 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
• March 16 – Topeka Fire Station, 180 Crossfire Drive, Topeka
• March 17 – Wolfe Community Building, 345 Morton St., Shipshewana
• March 18 and March 31 – Parkview Physicians Group, 1464 Lincolnway South, Ligonier
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile is a convenient care option for families with children from newborn to 18 years. As a doctor’s office on wheels, it brings providers from Parkview Physicians Group – Pediatrics directly to communities throughout northeast Indiana. Available services include: Wellness visits, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point-of-care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, and childhood health and safety education.
The Care Mobile can also provide routine childhood immunizations, which are important as many children may have missed scheduled doses due to the pandemic.
The Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance. Families with medical insurance are still welcome to make an appointment and their insurance will be billed for services.
All services are available by appointment only. Walk-ins will be assisted to schedule an appointment for a later time slot on the same day or on a different day, subject to availability.
To make an appointment for the Care Mobile, call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632).
