KENDALLVILLE — The Community Foundation of Noble County is offering a matching grant opportunity, an important ingredient in the Philanthropic Stone Soup that they are cooking up.
The CFNC board of directors is offering matching dollars for gifts made to endowment funds held at the foundation. Beginning Nov. 1, 2022, and running through May 1, 2023, the foundation will match $1 for $1, up to $5,000 per fund. The foundation has a total of $50,000 to contribute to the match, so the earlier donations are made, the more likely they are to qualify for the match.
CFNC has been on a mission throughout 2022 to create a great recipe for tomorrow in Noble County. The classic folktale, “Stone Soup,” illustrates that perfectly. A thriving community is created only by everyone pitching in, and generous donations to the foundation benefit our community every day.
The CFNC match is an important ingredient in the Philanthropic Stone Soup receipt, but it’s not the only one. Year-end gifts to the endowment funds, fund representatives, grants committees and all the things that come together to address a variety of local needs to establish funds that make a difference are also important ingredients. Just like in “Stone Soup,” there is tremendous impact when we pool our resources — impact that benefits the whole community.
To be a donor to endowment funds held at the Community Foundation of Noble County, go to https://cfnoble.org/product-category/fund/ and select a fund or funds that speak to your interests or values.
Once you have chosen where you would like your money to go, head over to https://cfnoble.org/donate-now/ where you can make a donation online.
Or mail a check made payable to the Community Foundation of Noble County with the fund name in the memo. Mail checks to CFNC, P.O. Box 127, Kendallville, IN 46755. Donors will receive a “thank you” for their donation via USPS mail or instantly from the online portal, which you can use to file for a tax deduction, if eligible. The match will be automatically applied to qualifying endowment funds, until all funds are exhausted.
At the Community Foundation of Noble County, we are passionate about making Noble County an even better place to call home. Since 1991, area residents have been turning to the Community Foundation of Noble County to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible, as we see it as our mission to serve as a catalyst for positive change. The Community Foundation of Noble County is a public charity, 501©3 entity.
As a group of invested community members, we identify local current and emerging issues and stimulate resources to address those needs, helping our region prepare for the future. We then leverage gifts and bequests from generous donors to drive positive change through grants in such areas as arts and culture, education, health and human services, civic affairs, and other charitable areas of interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.