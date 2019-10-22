KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse will hold auditions Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, Kendallville. The auditions are open to all ages for the Christmas cabaret show.
Those planning to audition should prepare to sing 12 bars of a Christmas song, or be prepared to sing A cappella. A pianist will be available the night of auditions.
Joyce Smith will direct the production. Betsy Ley is assistant director and Donna Mansfield is the music director.
Gaslight Playhouse Inc., in its 44th year, is Noble County’s longest-running community theater. Auditions enable the theater organization to include new talent, behind-the-scenes opportunities in lighting, sound or orchestra, or the experience of enjoying live theater in an audience.
Gaslight’s mission is to present a wide ranges of theatrical productions, striving for premium quality; provide a hands-on learning approach in all aspects of theater production and management; and offer educational experiences in all aspects of theater for youth and adults.
For questions or more information, email gaslightplayhouse1975@gmail.com.
