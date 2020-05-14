The flavors of the Far East never fail to excite the palate, thanks in large part to the use of spices. Indian spices have been valued for centuries and are known worldwide for their aromatic qualities and zest.
Long ago spices of the trade routes captivated the imagination calling up the mystery of faraway places. Today, the use of Indian spices has become more commonplace, although some of the key spices still remain mysterious.
Curry powder, which seems almost a mainstay of the cuisine, is not a single spice, but rather a blend of any number of spices. Most recipes for curry powder usually include coriander, turmeric, cumin, fenugreek, and red pepper in their blends. Additional ingredients such as ginger, garlic, asafoetida, fennel seed, caraway, cinnamon, clove, mustard seed, green cardamom, black cardamom, nutmeg, long pepper, and black pepper may also be added. Though fairly standard in western regions, in India curry powder recipes vary from home to home.
If you hunger for a taste of the exotic and want to impress guests with your global culinary deftness, try this Indian inspired recipe from the Popcorn Board. It blends popcorn with the three “c”s of Indian cuisine: curry powder, coconut and cashews. Add a fourth “c” — cayenne — for a touch of heat.
Coconut curry cashew popcorn
Ingredients
10 cups popped popcorn
2 cups cashews
1/2 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon mild curry powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Place popcorn, cashews and coconut in a large bowl; set aside.
Heat butter, sugar and honey in a medium saucepan. Stir mixture over medium heat until it begins to boil. Boil 2 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and stir in curry powder and baking soda (mixture will foam).
Pour syrup over popcorn mixture in bowl and stir until evenly coated. Pour mixture onto a large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking time. Stir mixture a few times as it cools on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.