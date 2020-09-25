Couldn’t we all use some uplifting, heartwarming news during this time of social distance and polarization?
Let me share the story of the Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association.
Every year, the Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association organizes a huge charity golf outing, called Swing for Cancer, to help people with cancer. The women who organize the event spend months planning and preparing.
Hundreds of people attend the event, which includes golf, lunch and spectacular raffle prizes. And nearly every local business in Northeast Indiana is invited to be a sponsor. In 2019 Swing for Cancer raised more than $18,000 and helped more than 4,000 clients of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Cancer Services is a local non-profit that provides services, including financial assistance, health care supplies, medical equipment and emotional support, to people with cancer. For more information, visit cancer-services.org.
I count myself among the many people who look forward to this event every year (and I don’t even know how to golf).
But this year, COVID-19 ruined the fun.
The Cobblestone Ladies decided that for the safety of the participants and because of economic factors they would cancel the event planned for June 16.
However, knowing this event was still critical for the people it helps, The Cobblestone Ladies instead sent out a heartfelt letter to all the sponsors and golfers inviting them to give anyway.
The pandemic has been hard on everyone. It’s been particularly challenging for our friends and neighbors with cancer. They are being disproportionately impacted by the disease. Suppressed immune systems mean cancer patients are at a much higher risk of being infected with COVID-19 and, if infected, face a high mortality rate. This deadly risk also means that the economic downturn is being more deeply felt by families devastated by cancer.
The loneliness is even worse. Many cancer patients are unable to have anyone with them during their treatment appointments.
“Knowing that unfortunately cancer cases and needs for cancer support will not diminish this year, we decided to hold our 24th Annual Swing for Cancer Golf Benefit fundraiser as a non-golfing event,” read the letter. “We respectfully ask that if you are in a position to support this cause monetarily, that any donation you make be in the name of the Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association 24th Annual Swing For Cancer and be sent directly to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.”
Although no one golfed this year, the Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association still managed to win. About 40 businesses and individuals donated in honor of the Cobblestone Ladies. Those donations will directly help people with cancer. The event raised a little less than in years past, but these donations are so very meaningful in these challenging times.
Stacey Stumpf is the development and marketing director for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. She wrote this for KPC Media.
