Girl Scouts holding drive-through registration event
ANGOLA — Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana Service Unit 211 will be holding a drive through registration event on Aug. 22 from 2-4 p.m. at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, in the Lion’s Building.
Volunteers will be in the building with paper forms for both adult and girl registration for the 2020-21 scouting year.
Those not yet involved in Girl Scouts are welcome to come and sign up as troop leaders and other volunteers are always needed with training available online and in person for new volunteers.
KC Learning Center looking for work day volunteers
ANGOLA — KC Learning Center, 1605 S. Wayne St., Angola, is looking for volunteers to help with a work day at the center on Aug. 29 with a 9 a.m. start time.
Volunteers will be working on painting, landscaping and general handyman work to help get the center ready to open.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all volunteers that come out and help with whatever they are able.
