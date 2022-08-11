KENDALLVILLE — As a new school year begins, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost branch library in Rome City are encouraging parents of preschoolers to sign their children up for “1000 Books by Kindergarten.”
Parents may check out any 10 books of their choice for their preschooler, or check out any of the library’s 100 bags, each containing 10 books and activities, to complete their “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” record booklet. Young readers will ern prizes as they read books and reach milestones.
Parents my get more information about the program or sign up at the youth services desk.
The library is offering these activities for children and teens in August:
DIY Dragon Eggs-Grades 6-12: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m. Kendallville. Teens are invited to create unique dragon eggs.
Family Trivia Night-Stranger Things: Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., Kendallville. Time to brush up on your “Stranger Things” knowledge. Sign up with at least one adult per group; register with a team name and the number of people attending.
After School Explorers-Apple Nachos: for Grades K-5, Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m., Kendallville. Learn how to make healthy and delicious apple nachos.
No-Bake Apple Donuts: for Grades 6-12, Thursday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m., Kendallville. Learn how to make healthy no-bake apple doughnuts.
Movie Matinee-“The Lost City”: Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m., Kendallville. Enjoy the movie, popcorn and drinks. Registration is required; you are welcome to bring a bagged lunch.
Family Cooks-Make Your Own Pizza: Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m., community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Learn to make pizza with your friends and family. Register with the number of people in your group.
After School Explorers-Games: after school for Grades 6-12, Tuesday, Aug. 30, Kendallville. Play games and enjoy popcorn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.