KENDALLVILLE — Thanksgiving is a time to say “thanks” for what we have in our lives, and a lonely bear, tucked away in his cave, learns to do just that in “Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman.
“Bear Says Thanks” is the featured story on the Kendallville Public Library Adventure Walks in November. Get out when weather permits to read this charming tale of a lonely bear who wants to say thanks to his friends by throwing them a big feast. But then he finds out his cupboard is empty. What’s a bear to do?
Karma Wilson’s playful text and Jane Chapman’s charming illustrations bring to life this celebration of family and friendship. Young readers will delight in discovering the special gift Bear has to share.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available on the library’s website at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
The Adventure Walks are possible because of the generosity of the library’s donors and partners. The Kendallville Park Department and Rome City Park Department worked enthusiastically with the library in the planning stages of this project, and assisted with much of the labor to install the stands.
Alum-Elec Structures donated all the materials and fabrication for the stands, a huge cost savings to the library.
Wick-Fab, Kendallville Glass, Kendallville Do-It Center, and Kline Builders all donated all or a portion of the materials and labor needed for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.