If the early indications are correct, this is shaping up to be a very long, cold and snowy winter in these parts. Seems as good a time as any to look forward to some of the wonderful winter and holiday beers arriving on our shelves.
New to Indiana, Jubelale from Deschutes Brewing of Bend, Oregon is making it’s 21st annual rollout. Dark in color, robust malt flavors with notes of toffee and dusted cocoa, Jubelale is 6.7-percent alcohol by volume and 65 International Bitterness Units. One of the traditions of this beer is the commissioning of a local Bend artist to create new artwork for the package and labels. This year features a lovely outdoor scene by artist Mark Rada. Look for Jubelale to be hitting the shelves the second week of November.
Bell’s Brewing of Comstock Park, Michigan has released its annual Christmas ale traditional style Scotch Ale. Deep amber in color, malty caramel and warm flavors are prominent in this 7.5-percent ABV beer. This is a very short seasonal beer that usually disappears well before Christmas. This is a six-pack that you need to pick up as soon as you see it, or you won’t be able to find it again.
Samuel Adams Winter Lager is not as broadly popular as its OctoberFest fall seasonal but has a devoted following. Listed as a spiced wheat bock, Winter Lager is 5.6-percent ABV and 22 IBU with a deep ruby brown color, malty, warm flavors with a touch of hoppy spiciness and a round mouthfeel from the malted wheat addition. A great way to try the Winter Lager is with the Samuel Adams Winter Classics 12-pack, which includes their Holiday Porter, Chocolate Bock and the Old Fezziwig Ale.
Great Lakes Brewing of Cleveland, Ohio has released its annual Christmas Ale. Deep copper color, this beer prominently features honey sourced from around the Great Lakes. Slight notes of sweetness, some holiday spices with hints of cinnamon and ginger, this 7.5-percent A.B.V. and 30 IBU brew is another one that rarely stays on the shelves until Christmas.
The cult-like following that Three Floyds of Munster makes any of its beers a great gift for your beer obsessed friends and family. For the holiday season, Three Floyds has produced an “Xmas Porter” named Alpha Klaus. At 6-percent ABV and 38 IBU, it doesn’t appear to be a big beer, however brewed with Mexican sugar, English chocolate malt and unique American hops, this beer can creep up on a cold winter’s night. Now available in six-packs, it’s definitely a must for the beer geek.
Imported from England, the year marks the 30th anniversary release of Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome Ale. This 6-percent ABV and 32 IBU beer is amber in color, creamy, floral and delicately balanced between the caramel malt and dry and fruity hop flavors. This is one great beer to place in your beer lover’s stocking.
Rochester Mills Beer Company of Rochester Hills, Michigan is releasing the limited 12 Days of Milkshake Stout for 2019. This crazy package is 12 different 16-ounce cans of milkshake stouts, including seven brand-new stouts for 2019. Returning favorites include Udder Enjoymint (formerly Santa’s Breath), Triple Layer Decadence (formerly German Chocolate Cake), Blueberry Pancake and Bourbon Barrel Aged Milkshake Stout. New for this year includes Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Cracakalacka (Coffee), Sweet as Pie, Imperial Maple, Imperial Oatmeal and Imperial Chocolate Cheesecake Milkshake Stout. Last year’s sold out very quickly, this is definitely not one to wait too long to buy.
