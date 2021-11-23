KENDALLVILLE — Tickets for Gaslight Playhouse’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” are on sale now on the community theater organization’s website, www.gaslightplayhouse75.org.
General admission is $15 per person, and $12 per person for students and senior citizens. The CLC Box Office will open Monday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All seats are reserved. Call 260-544-3455 during box office hours to buy tickets.
Performances are Dec. 10, 11 and 12 in the auditorium at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s show is 2:30 p.m.
Jo Drudge directs a cast of adults and children to present the popular holiday musical comedy, assisted by Janelle Owens. Based on the book by Barbara Robinson, the show follows the six misfit Herdman children as they crash their town’s Sunday School Christmas pageant and teach everyone about the true meaning of Christmas.
Gaslight Playhouse is Noble County’s longest-running community theater with a mission to “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate.” The organization has found a permanent home on the stage of the Community Learning Center to offer opportunities for new talent to be onstage, work behind the scenes and enjoy performances as an audience member.
Gaslight Playhouse is a member of the Indiana Community Theater League, American Association of Community Theatre and the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce.
