Rome City Elementary First Trimester All A’s
Third Grade: none
Fourth Grade: Mason Combs, Cooper Mase, Hayden Mortimore, Autumn Workman
Fifth Grade: Courtney Beiswanger, Braxton Hardesty
All A’s and B’s
Third Grade: Ethan Bortner, Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine, Carson Mase, Brystol Reynolds, Zoewie Zimmerman
Fourth Grade: Haitham Abdullah, Saleh Alomari, Breanna Garrett, Jack Graves, Khloe Hardesty, Brayden Mills, Briana Pilz
Fifth Grade: Abdualle Aezah, Thabtah Al-Bahal, Madalynn Bolen, Julianna Dennis, Alyssa Fuller, Camila Gregory, Cheyenne Miller, Simon Reeves, Laney Ritchie, Cole Shepherd, Gabriel Weaver
