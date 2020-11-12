Rome City Elementary First Trimester All A’s

Third Grade: none

Fourth Grade: Mason Combs, Cooper Mase, Hayden Mortimore, Autumn Workman

Fifth Grade: Courtney Beiswanger, Braxton Hardesty

All A’s and B’s

Third Grade: Ethan Bortner, Alexanderya Calhoun, Hannah Chicoine, Carson Mase, Brystol Reynolds, Zoewie Zimmerman

Fourth Grade: Haitham Abdullah, Saleh Alomari, Breanna Garrett, Jack Graves, Khloe Hardesty, Brayden Mills, Briana Pilz

Fifth Grade: Abdualle Aezah, Thabtah Al-Bahal, Madalynn Bolen, Julianna Dennis, Alyssa Fuller, Camila Gregory, Cheyenne Miller, Simon Reeves, Laney Ritchie, Cole Shepherd, Gabriel Weaver

