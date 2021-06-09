Churches collaborate for VBS
WOLCOTTVILLE — Wolcottville United Methodist Church, Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church and Open Door Community Church are hosting a free SonRock Kid’s Camp Vacation Bible School for children going into grades 1 through 6.
The camp will be in downtown Wolcottville at 116 N. Main, Monday-Thursday, June 21-24, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 260-215-7471 for more information.
Immanuel Lutheran plans in-person VBS
AVILLA — “God’s Wonder Lab: Jesus Does the Impossible” is the theme for Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School, Monday through Friday, June 21-25, at the church 113 W. Albion St., Avilla.
VBS will meet in person each day from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for crafts, music, games, songs and Bible stories. VBS will follow East Noble school district’s current COVID procedures, social distancing and wearing of masks in closed spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.