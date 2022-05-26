ALBION — Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center has activities scheduled in May and June. The center is at 2080 W. C.R. 300N.
For complete activities information, go to www.augustahills.org.
Here are some events for May and June:
Miles in May: Walk on the elevated walking track and tally your laps after each visit until May 31 to qualify for prizes.
Cardio Drumming: Monday evenings through August at 6 p.m. The cost is $6 for members and $9 for non-members.
Line Dancing: Tuesdays through Mary 31, 4 p.m.; $6 for members and $9 for non-members.
Senior Fitness: Friday mornings at 9 a.m. through May 31. Free for members / $3 for non-members.
Family Game Night: Thursday evenings through May 31 at 5 p.m.; free for members and $3 for non-members.
Pickleball: Wednesdays and Fridays, beginners at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Adult pickup pickleball is 10 a.m. until noon. Thursdays: Beginners are from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with adult pickup pickleball from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
