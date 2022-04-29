ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble will present its spring concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.
Performing with the wind ensemble are Andrea Mendoza of LaGrange on clarinet, Shad Neace of Kendallville on euphonium and Larry Hicks of Wawaka on percussion.
The wind ensemble, under the direction of Mark Kays, head of Trine’s Department of Music, will perform works by British composers: “Flourish For Glorious John” by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “English Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “Sea Songs” by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “Pomp and Circumstance #1” by Edward Elgar; and “Crown Imperial” by William Walton.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona. Programs are available worldwide through TrineOnline.
