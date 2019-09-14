AUBURN — Catholic Charities will host two open houses in Noble County to recruit adults for its youth mentoring program.
The first open house will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 S.R. 9, Albion.
The second open house will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 319 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
Catholic Charities staff and mentors will be on hand to explain how this volunteer program works for youth in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties. Catholic Charities matched 45 mentors with youth in 2018, and need an additional 16 mentors this year.
“Today, over 8.5 million youth lack supportive, sustained relationships with caring adults,” said Andrew Walsh, director of Catholic Charities’ North Region Office in Auburn. “Research shows mentoring teaches youth how to develop healthy relationships, as well as provide the support and guidance needed to help them succeed later in life. Our National Youth Mentorship Program is doing just that, but needs the help of local adults.”
Adults interested in becoming mentors to youth may contact Shirley Johnson at 260-925-0917 or email her at sjohnson@ccfwsb.org.
