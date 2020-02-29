Morse Family to visit Rome City
ROME CITY — The Morse Family will sing in concert Saturday, Mar. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, S.R. 9. A carry-in meal will be served after the program.
Celebrate Recovery meetings
KENDALLVILLE — Celebrate Recovery, a ministry for recovering addicts, has several meeting locations in Noble County. Those meetings are:
Every Sunday: 6 p.m., Crosspointe Family Church, 205 High Pointe Crossing, Kendallville. Meetings every Sunday; call Norm at 260-343-8515.
Every Tuesday: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road, Kendallville. Call 260-343-8172.
Every Thursday: 6 p.m., Vineyard Church, 702 Kelly St., Rome City. Meetings every Thursday. Call 260-854-9243.
Sorority schedules March meeting
AVILLA — Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will meet Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library East Branch, Avilla. Members may call Connie Glass or Brenda Sayles to be excused.
