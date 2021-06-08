Seminar to focus on employee mental health
KENDALLVILLE – Area employers are invited to attend a free, in-person session exploring how heightened awareness of employee mental health can increase productivity for any business.
“What Your Employees Aren’t Telling You: Uncovering Barriers to Productivity in the Workplace” will be presented on Thursday from noon to 1p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Register for the seminar at thecommunitylearningcenter.org under the News & Events button.
Church sponsors citizenship classes
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will again offer free classes to assist immigrants who are preparing for the test to qualify for United States Citizenship.
Classes will meet on the first and third Thursday evenings per month, beginning on June 17 and concluding in October. Lessons will be based on the vocabulary lists, lesson plans and test questions as provided on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
All lessons and materials will be presented free of charge. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, across from North Pointe Plaza, at 797 N. Detroit St.
Call Mt. Zion at 260-463-3624 for more information.
