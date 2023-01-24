Gracelyn Kay Ann, a girl, was born Jan. 21 to Lamar and Kristina (Yoder) Yoder, Topeka.
Eva Christine, a girl, was born Jan. 19 to Lamar and Mary (Hershberger) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Matthew Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 19 to Daniel and Mary (Schlabach) Schrock, Middlebury.
Elaine Grace, a girl, was born Jan. 18 to DeWayne and Dorcas (Bontrager) Miller, Shipshewana.
Adrian Luke, a boy, was born Jan. 17 to Ryan and Julie (Lehman) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Maria Joann, a girl, was born Jan. 17 to Jacob and Fern (Miller) Bontreger, Middlebury,
Darin Jay, a boy, was born Jan. 16 to Dewayne and Regina (Yutzy) MIshler, Topeka.
Sayla Jane, a girl, was born Jan. 14 to Paul and Darlene (Lehman) Miller, LaGrange.
Brayden Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 13 to Marcus and Dorene (Schlabach) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Jeffrey Ora, a boy, was born Jan. 11 to Lamar and Rosella (Nisley) Troyer, Wolcottville.
Justin James, a boy, was born Jan. 10 to Marcus and Marla (Miller) Schlabach, Millersburg.
Abigail Kate, a girl, was born Jan. 6 to Jerry J. and Saloma Yoder, Middlebury.
Aaron Ray, a boy, was born Jan. 6 to Derck and Sue Ann (Weaver) Lambright, Shipshewana.
