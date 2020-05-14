COLDWATER, Mich. — While it will look very different, the show will go on for Tibbits Summer Theatre this year.
“Tibbits is still committed to bringing live performances to our community this summer,” Tibbits Executive Director Christine Delaney said. “We think it is very important and feel people will be craving something live and personal.”
Theater staff has had to reevaluate everything about the season in light of the executive order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and current environment. Tibbits still plans to offer seven shows starting in July and presented as reader’s theater, concert-style performances with small casts. While the lineup is still being finalized, it does still include “Man of La Mancha” and “Love Letters” from the original plan.
“We will present a unique schedule worthy of the reputation Tibbits Summer Theatre has established over the past 56 years,” said Delaney in a statement on the theater’s website. “The shows, for this year will not have full sets or live orchestras. They will have great talent and many familiar faces. They won’t be full productions, but you will still be fulfilled ... able to smile, laugh, tap your toe and maybe escape for a period of time. We will still have something for our youngest patrons even if it isn’t popcorn at intermission.”
While working remotely Tibbits staff have been devoted to “Keeping Theatre Alive” through activities and posts on its Facebook page, even while the doors of the opera house remain closed.
“The board and staff feel strongly that Tibbits has a role to play helping lift the community,” said Delaney.
Delaney also credited the Tibbits’ Summer Theatre sponsors saying, “It is only because of their support that this new season is able to occur.”
Main sponsors include Vandervoort, Christ and Fisher, PC; Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, Parrish Excavating, Inc.; and Frederick Family Dental. Additional sponsors include Coldwater Orthodontics; Dr. Jon and Seibra Herbener; Great Lakes Chiropractic; Honor Credit Union; Coldwater Exchange Club; Dr. Matthew C. Christopher; and Vested Risk Strategies.
Tibbits will be reaching out to all who have tickets for the season or individual shows. They ask patrons to not call the office as staff is working remotely. Plans still assume that by July citizens will be allowed to again gather within the theatre. Information on the new season, once finalized, will be posted at Tibbits.org.
