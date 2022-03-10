WOLF LAKE — Central Noble Primary students set a fundraising record for this year’s Kids Heart Challenge for the American Heart Association, raising $11,555 during the week of Feb. 14.
The kindergarten, first- and secon-grade students played basketball, jump rope, bowling and listened to music during Scott Rees’s physical education classes. They collected donations from family, friends and neighbors even as they improved their skills in communication, organization, responsibility and mathematics.
Students also set personal and schoolwide goals for the fundraiser, and learned about teamwork. They also had an opportunity to help others and care about other people who are less fortunate than themselves, Rees said.
Rees, who has participated in the heart association’s challenge for 20 years, said he was amazed at the effort his young students put into the fundraiser. Several businesses also matched the donations gathered by the students.
“We may just be the Number 1 primary school in the state,” Rees said.
In addition to raising money for research for better medicines to limit the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other heart diseases, the students earned a prize of $1,000 from U.S. Games to buy new equipment for physical education class and recess for their school. Individual students also won incentive prizes such as T-shirts or kickballs.
Top individual fundraisers were Alexandra Collins with $1,512.10; Draven Betz with %503.12; Liam Norris with $400; Dustin Edsall jr. with $395.50 and Braylen Johnson with $380.98.
Students who participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, listed by grade and teacher, are:
Kindergarten
Hosted: Ruby Ames, Harper Carmein, Nessy Dean, Jade Harrison, Baxter Ragan, and Quinn Scott.
Jordan: Pheonix Burnworth, Abel DeWitt, Felicity Hartzell, Jackson Meade, Liam Norris, and Carson Tigner.
Ummel: Wilson Geiger, Benjamin Keish, Kolby Perlich and Camden Rush.
First Grade
Pearson: Maybelle Babb, Lux Johnson, Maisie Morr, Jace reed, Easton Richards, Oliver Vice and Zain Weeks.
Hosford: Mikayla Busz, Alexzandra Collins, Lynkyn Criswell, Bently Dreibelbis, Dustin Edsall Jr., Kole Haber, Bently McGill, Rhett Meinika, Amelia Merriman, Cruz Pieper, Dixie Richards, Baron Weaver, and Zander Weeks.
Shaw: Draven Betz, Tatumn Griffiths, Crayson King, Drew Meyer, Ryker Pyle, Daniel Rock, Bennet Smith, and Brielle Vice.
Heaton: Avery Ahlemeyer, Kinley Alexander, John Buinanno, Kaliegh, Chenoweth, Evelyn Eash, Kannon Goggans, Ander Hettler, Braylan Johnson, Kinze McGinnis, Leah Meade, Alliana Miller, Reece Newport, Kennedy Owen, and Quinn Shultz.
Second Grade
Stump: Jennifer Bryant, Aliyah Galligher, Maison Galligher, Brylee Haslet, Anthony Kish, Kaysten Martine, Ian Morales, Tegan Shisler, Tyson Spencer, Brooklyn Stump, and Gage Tracy.
Woods: Xavier Dennis, Owen Gunder, Makena Jordan, Chase Perlich, Oliva Rangel, Haley Sexton, Aiden Smithson, Trey Vice and Beckett Norris.
Fleetwood: Maci Alexander, Sofia Babb, Jeorgia Diehm, Lyla Garner, Dalton Johnson, Casyn Mault, Paige Paul, Jacob Skinner, Garrett Spiess, Gabriel Wright, and Kylie Peser.
Hook-Gamble: Raine Adams, Reece Carmein, Hayden Coyle, Isaac Dewitt, Baylee Ferguson, Abigayle Krontz and Bella Peterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.