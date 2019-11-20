First Trimester All A’s
Third Grade: James Deveau, Jaedyn Diehm, Stella Hanson, Kyndra Krontz, Tyler Leighty, Emmy Oburn, Joey Petersen, Elizabeth Walkup, Owen Will, Kennedy David, Olivia Henson, MaTyler Leonard, Dominic Miller, Renji Peterson and Bailey Ruse.
Fourth Grade: Ashlynn Bell, Owen Diehl and Jadelyn Mack.
Fifth Grade: Lillyan James, Lillian Oburn and Allison Walkup.
All A’s & B’s
Third Grade: Konnor Cleveland, Tyson Kimmell, Payton Amburgey, Samantha Farmer, Mae Lower, Sophia Richardson and Alivia Sheets.
Fourth Grade: Jackson Deskins, Courtney Edwards, Ashley Eggering, Braylee Everage, Lexy Kammerer, Grace Palmer, Dane Pippenger, Gabi Schermerhorn, Ben Spidel, Grey Taylor, Wyatt Bolen, Isabella Dean, Kiera Derry, Dixie Himes, Donald Himes, Gavyn Krehl, Ava McClelland, Hailey Molargik, Lucas Rouch, Brooklyn Scott, Tayvon Stidams and Casey Tuttle.
Fifth Grade: Rian David, Grace Lewin, Brianna Bortner, Zoie Conley, Malorie Marshall, Carter McKinley, Elle Mettert, Leila Montoya, Bradyn Owsley, Warren Ritchie, Tristan Tobin, Kelby Townsend and Ellisyn Will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.