KENDALLVILLE — Gaslight Playhouse has announced its cast for the last show of the 2019 season, Holiday Spectacular. Performances are Dec. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec.15 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 411 Harding St.
Cast members are Eric Beck, Joshua Calhoun, Andrew Canaveral, Jack Christian, Shandra Drake, Renee Engle, Andy Farmer, Korynn Freels, Grace Hale, Heather Johnson, Betsy Ley, Kavin Ley, Donna Mansfield, Jen Nettings, Ashley Neace, Josh Ogle, Abbey Walkup and BreAnn Weeks.
Gaslight’s online box office typically opens two weeks before the opening night performance. All tickets are general seating.
Gaslight Playhouse sponsors for the 2019 season are Collin Wilson, Nicole Lowe, Communications Wiring Specialists Inc., East Noble High School, Hosler Realty, Kendallville Chamber of Commerce, Kendallville Do it Center, Kendallville News-Sun, Kendallville Public Library, L.A. De’Signs and Pizza Forum.
