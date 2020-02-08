Lake Missionary doing mental health series
ANGOLA — Lake Missionary Church, 9030 W. U.S. 20, has launched a February sermon series on mental health.
Lead Pastor Rich Warren said the fare may be appealing to many and welcomed the public to attend.
“The sermon series is ‘A Biblical Response to Mental Health,’” Warren said. “We have set aside February as Mental Health Awareness month at Lake.”
The program description on the church’s web site says, “A Biblical Response to Mental Health will take us on a journey that will help us understand the struggle of mental health. We can say it will be all right, God heals, and all the other good Christian things that are very true but are sometimes unhelpful. Being unhelpful does not change truth.”
Worship at Lake Missionary are held at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
