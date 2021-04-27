Amy Elaine, a girl, was born April 20 in Goshen Birth Center to Steven and Regina (Mast) Bontrager, Ligonier.
These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Jeneva Rose, a girl, was born April 25 to Lamar and Nadine (Miller) Hochstetler, Middlebury.
Jesse Lynn, a boy, was born April 24 to Glen and Rose (Fry) Fry, LaGrange.
Audrey Elizabeth, a girl, was born April 23 to Robert and Edna (Miller) Miller, Millersburg.
Lyndon Eugene, a boy, was born April 22 to Loren and Sue (Yoder) Beechy, LaGrange.
Zachary Ryan, a boy, was born April 20 to Michael and Karen (Yoder) Yoder, Millersburg.
Elijah Mark, a boy, was born April 20 to John and Elaine (Slabach) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Lily Anna, a girl, was born April 20 to Verlin and Nora (Lambright) Wengerd, LaGrange.
Grace Elizabeth, a girl, was born April 20, to Mervin and Deborah (Lambright) Yoder.
Lanaiha Ruth, a girl, was born April 18 to Lavern and Lanita (Lambright) Miller, Topeka.
