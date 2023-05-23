Church puts ribs on menu
ROME CITY — Rome City United Methodist Church will sell barbecued ribs Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Miller’s Grocery Store in Rome City.
Pork burger sale raises funds for Rotary
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Rotary Club is gearing up for its annual pork burger sale on Friday.
This sale supports scholarships for local East Noble athletes. The club expects to sell about 2,300 charcoal-grilled, 1/3-pound pork burgers from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the House of Spirits parking lot at the corner of U.S 6, S.R. 3 and Goodwin Place.
Early birds can purchase a breakfast pork burger with egg and cheese for $6. Traditional pork burger sandwiches are $5 each. Chips and soda are available for $1 each.
These pork burgers usually sell out, so those wishing to purchase a large amount are encouraged to preorder. The club is accepting preorders for pick up, or delivery for orders of 10 or more burgers. Advance orders can be placed here: https://forms.gle/FGxpD5kKoUsTGzK88.
For questions, contact Kendallville Rotary Club pork burger sale organizer Jenna Anderson at 445-3369 or rotaryjanderson@gmail.com.
Albion forum to hear child care updates
ALBION — The Town of Albion is holding a community forum on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Albion Town Hall to discuss the progress and gather ideas on the Albion Child Care project.
The town could commit up to $750,000 in tax increment finance district funds to support the project. Project organizers will provide an update on the scope of the project, and will encourage the public to ask questions and share their ideas for a new child care facility.
