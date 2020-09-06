Canning at home is an economical way to have fresh foods available year-round, especially if they are canned safely using the right techniques.
The safest way to start home canning is to follow recipes and instructions that have been scientifically tested to ensure they are safe, lessening the risk of food-borne illnesses, especially botulism.
Done properly, almost anything can be canned, from asparagus, peas, green beans and tomatoes to beef, wild game, grapes, apples, even acidic and fermented foods such as salsa, cucumbers and sauerkraut.
