Pork burger sale cancelled
KENDALLVILLE — A pork burger sale, scheduled for Saturday at U.S. 6 and S.R. 3, has been cancelled. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 43 had sponsored the fundraiser.
Lake association has clean-up day
ROME CITY — The Sylvan Lake Association will sponsor a Clean Up Day on Saturday for residents around Sylvan Lake and within the town limits of Rome City.
Trash pickup begins at 6 a.m. and the truck will make one pass down each street. Household items, non-Freon appliances, furniture, and construction debris bundled in 4-foot lengths will be accepted. No Freon appliances, no tires and no electronics will be accepted.
Lodge selling chicken Sunday
AVILLA — Masonic Lodge No. 460 will sell barbecued chicken Sunday from 10 a.m. until it’s sold out. Chicken is $7 per half.
Pickup is at the Avilla town Hall, Main Street and Old S.R. 3 in downtown Avilla.
Church serving up Peach Festival
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church will have its annual Peach Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E. Tickets will be sold at the door.
