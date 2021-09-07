Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.