Kinsley Rose was born Aug. 21 in Parkview Noble Hospital to Raegan Roberts and Floyd Sells Jr. of Kendallville. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Her paternal grandparent is Angel Sells of Kendallville. Her maternal grandparents are Tara and Jeremy Streb, and Dustin and Joah Roberts, all of Kendallville.
