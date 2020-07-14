ANGOLA — Concerts at The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., have been pushed to later dates.
Fozzy is now playing on Nov. 12 as part of the rock band’s revamped world tour, set to start Oct. 3 in Dallas, Texas.
Last week, The Eclectic Room announced that this Friday’s Sponge concert is canceled.
Country music artist Colt Ford remains on the calendar for Thursday, Aug. 13.
Postponements, cancellations and other announcements are made on The Eclectic Room’s Facebook page. Many tours have stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has limited crowd sizes and temporarily closed venues across the nation.
At this time, Molly Hatchet is rescheduled to Oct. 15 at The Eclectic Room; Black Stone Cherry, Oct. 3; and Wednesday 13, Sept. 23.
