MARSHALL, Mich. — When the quarantine began, much uncertainty surrounded the upcoming stage productions for the youth theater at The Franke Center.
“Clue” was scheduled for early June performances.
“The show must go on,” was what came to mind for Children’s Theater Directors Jennifer Conley Darling and Allison Ebner.
“We reached out to the publishers and they granted us the transfer of our stage rights to a full virtual performance. We were one of the first theaters to be granted such a thing,” said Darling.
The auditions were open to current grades 9-12 and were conducted by submitting recorded monologues. Call backs were held on Zoom, a virtual meeting space.
“We were thrilled with the interest level this production generated. These kids want to perform in any capacity they are able. One unique thing virtual performance allows is a broader geographical base for kids to come from. We had kids audition from around the state and even from out of state,” said Allison Ebner, producer of “Clue.”
“Rehearsals began May 4 on Zoom, an online video software. The cast ‘meets’ to rehearse five days a week for 90 minutes a day. Much like live rehearsals, the cast is happy to see each other and we definitely take time to laugh, that’s for sure,” said Darling, the show’s director.
Many logistical things create new challenges in this type of performance, such as virtual set or backgrounds, creating a show that flows smoothly between characters that are not actually in the same room, and mailing costumes directly to cast members.
This is a whole new format, even for a seasoned theater director. “Jennifer is excellent at problem solving and working through this new type theater performance we find ourselves presenting. As we work through all the different challenges this type of production presents, I know this cast is in excellent hands,” said Ebner.
The show will be launched with live stream watch parties on Thursday, June 4; Friday, June 5; and Saturday, June 6 at 7 p.m.
The talented ninth through 12th grade cast represents both Michigan and Indiana. They are: Wadsworth, Linda Young; Colonel Mustard, Miles Kuharic; Professor Plum, Paul Butterfield; Mr. Green, Remee Morse; Yvette, Jenna Rissi; Miss Scarlet, Erin Bucienski; Mrs. Peacock, Ella Bright; Mrs. White, Elena Stolberg; Mr. Boddy, Shannon Barba; The Cook, Makayla Bailey; The “Broken Down Car” Cop, Sofia Casey; The Motorist, Violet Holbrook; Singing Telegram Girl, Elliana Ebner; Chief Of Police, Miriam Brownell; Policeman/McCarthy, Cooper Bain; Policeman/Newscaster, Aiden Saunders.
Tickets to view the live stream will be available on www.TheFranke.org.
