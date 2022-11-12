LIGONIER — Area elementary runners recently participated in the Charger Mile race at West Noble Primary School, Ligonier. Races were held for boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth and fifth grade. Results list the runner’s name, school or town, time and speed for the race. Here is Part 2 of the results:
Overall Results Grades 2 and 3-Boys
1. Oliver Franklin, Columbia City, 00:06:48.59, 27.4 mph;
2. Nolan Troxel, West Noble, 00:06:54.16, 27.0 mph;
3. Dayne Trejo, Fairfield, 00:06:58.82, 26.7 mph;
4. Truitt Yoder, Wawasee, 00:07:16.14, 25.6 mph;
5. Cotten Kline, West Noble, 00:07:25.57, 25.1 mph;
6. Nolan Young, Wawasee, 00:07:25.78, 25.1 mph;
7. Xavi Hofmeister, West Noble, 00:07:40.00, 24.3 mph;
8. Solomon Van Horn, Churubusco, 00:07:44.42, 24.1 mph;
9. Hunter Taggart, Wawasee, 00:08:02.44, 23.2 mph;
10. Samuel Smith Churubusco, 00:08:03.21, 23.1 mph;
11. Kevin Segovia. West Noble, 00:08:14.66, 22.6 mph;
12. Preston Ruch, West Noble, 00:08:22.76; 22.2 mph;
13. Waylon Reser, West Noble, 00:08:28.92, 22.0 mph;
14. Ethan Reyes, West Noble, 00:08:44.19, 21.3 mph;
15. Luciano Mendoza, West Noble, 00:08:45.40, 21.3 mph;
16. Vincente Mendoza, West Noble, 00:08:48.37, 21.2 mph;
17. Zeke Schaadt, Central Noble, 00:08:58.27, 20.8 mph;
18. Alex Denny, Wawasee, 00:09:01.74, 20.6 mph;
19. Ellis Blotkamp, West Noble, 00:09:13.84, 20.2 mph;
20. Brytan Bechtold, West Noble, 00:09:16.80, 20.1 mph;
21. Malachi Neal, West Noble, 00:09:33.38, 19.5 mph;
22. Noah Edlund, Churubusco, 00:09:49.89, 19.0 mph;
23. Bennington Kern, Wawasee, 00:09:50.12, 19.0 mph;
24. Lukas Anacleto, Wawasee, 00:09:51.75, 18.9 mph;
25. Aiden Gripentrog, Wawasee, 00:09:53.90, 18.8 mph;
26. Nicholas Ibarra, West Noble, 00:10:07.23, 18.4 mph;
27. Rhett Meinika, Central Noble, 00:10:34.01, 17.6 mph;
28. Dawson Robbins, Churubusco, 00:11:01.45. 16.9 mph;
29. Ralph Haynes, Churubusco, 00:11:01.57, 16.9 mph;
30. Draven Betz, Central Noble, 00:11:30, 16.2 mph;
31. Jesus Lopez, Wawasee, 00:11:46.53, 15.8 mph;
32. Jayce Downs, Churubusco, 00:12:29.42, 14.9 mph.
Overall Results Grades 2 and 3-Girls
1. Eva Wysong, St. John Lutheran, 00:06:58.57, 26.7 mph ;
2. Berlynn Hoffman, Churubusco, 00:07:40.44, 24.3 mph;
3. Cambrie Garden, Wawasee, 00:07:46.89, 24.0 mph;
4. Victoria Neyra, West Noble, 00:08:18.73, 22.4 mph;
5. Isla Boersema, Churubusco, 00:08:23.04, 22.2 mph;
6. Addison Konger, Churubusco, 00:08:26.19, 22.1 mph;
7. Karlie Stabler, West Noble, 00:08:56.81, 20.8 mph;
8. Abigail Sales, West Noble, 00:09:04.81, 20.5 mph;
9. Alyssa Tiffany, Churubusco, 00:09:09.77, 20.3 mph;
10. Addyson Lopez , West Noble, 00:09:39.04, 19.3 mph;
11. Brisa Barrientos, West Noble, 00:09:39.64, 19.3 mph;
12. Addison Felger, Churubusco, 00:09:42.33, 19.2 mph;
13. Sophia Flores, West Noble, 00:10:02.28, 18.6 mph;
14. Alyssa Goble, Churubusco, 00:10:03.81, 18.5 mph;
15. Zitlally Barrientos, West Noble, 00:10:10.18, 18.3 mph;
16. Tenley Mast, West Noble, 00:10:14.20, 18.2 mph;
17. Aubrey LeCount, West Noble, 00:10:16.29, 18.1 mph ;
18. Sophia Trejo, West Noble, 00:10:23.62, 17.9 mph;
19. Alyia Trejo, West Noble, 00:10:24.40, 17.9 mph;
20. Karly Shearer, West Noble, 00:10:36.16, 17.6 mph;
21. Adalyn Fulford, West Noble, 00:10:38.08, 17.5 mph;
22. Laurel Szynal, Wawasee, 00:10:41.02, 17.4 mph;
23. Kynlee Shively, Churubusco, 00:10:49.15, 17.2 mph;
24. Payton Scheeren, Wawasee, 00:11:07.70, 16.8 mph;
25. Kailyn Slone, Churubusco, 00:11:19.48, 16.5 mph;
26. Adilyn Bretell, Wawasee, 00:11:35.05, 16.1 mph;
27. Lennox Wilson, Wawasee, 00:11:38.10, 16.0 mph;
28. Carsyn Miller, 00:11:53.38, 15.7 mph;
29. Sofia Fuentes Tovar, West Noble, 00:11:55.29, 15.6 mph;
30. Rose Smith, Churubusco, 00:12:08.48, 15.4 mph;
31. Mia Valenzuela, West Noble, 00:12:14.03, 15.2 mph;
32. Makayla Cabiya, Churubusco, 00:13:07.94, 14.2 mph.
Part 3 of the overall results for boys and girls in Grades 4 and 5 will be published as soon as space is available.
