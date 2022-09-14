These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Melanie Jane, a girl, was born Sept. 13 to Darin and Wanda (Miller) Slabach, Goshen.
Melanie Ranae, a girl, was born Sept. 13, to Merle and Sharla (Lambright) Eash, LaGrange.
Anson Gabe. A boy, was born Sept. 12 to Arlin and Edna Fry, Ligonier.
Benjamin Dale, a boy, was born Sept. 12 to Kenneth and Lanita Miller, Ligonier.
Arlin Jay, a boy, was born Sept. 11 to Glen and Wanta (Bontrager) Bontrager.
Isabelle Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 11 to Dennis and Marla (Barkman) Lehman, Wolcottville.
Bethany Rose, a girl, was born Sept. 10 to Earl and Regina Miller, LaGrange.
Miranda Grace, a girl, was born Sept. 9 to Kenneth and Martha (Whetstone) Schrock, Goshen.
Leah Ruth, a girl, was born Sept. 9 to John and Lisa (Frey) Miller, Wolcottville.
Juliette Claire, a girl, was born Sept. 9 to Caleb and Lydia (Beery) Fall, Goshen.
Alayna Raine, a girl, was born Sept. 7 to Marlin and Betty (Yoder) Miller, Middlebury.
Joel Devon, a boy, was born Sept. 6 to Lavon and Doris (Kuhns) Eash, Topeka.
Krista Jo, a girl, was born Sept. 6 to Delmar and Betty (Bontrager) Mast, Goshen.
Andreas Jared, a boy, was born Sept. 6 to John and Dora (Lambright) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Brett Andre, a boy, was born Sept. 6 to Howard and Michelle (Miller) Miller, Millersburg.
Kiona Brielle, a girl, was born Sept. 5 to Kenton and Marla (Yoder) Miller.
Jared Arlin, a boy, was born Sept. 4 to Nathan and Vonda (Mast) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Allison Danielle, a girl, was born Sept. 3 to Joel and Regina (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Nolan Daryl, a boy, was born Sept. 3 to Dale and JoEllen (Raber) Yoder, Shipshewana.
