KENDALLVILLE —Students who will be in grades 2-8 for the 2021-22 school year are invited to register for Gaslight Playhouse’s annual Children’s Theater Workshop in June.
Performance dates are June 25 and 26 for a production of “Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure” at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Rehearsals will also be held there.
The enrollment fee is $50 per child, and $40 for each additional family member.
Forms and payment information are available on the Gaslight Playhouse website: www.gaslightplayhouse.org . The deadline to register is Wednesday.
Gaslight Playhouse is Noble County’s longest-operating community theater organization, bringing quality theater productions to the community and promoting the arts. Its mission is “Entertain. Collaborate. Educate.” Gaslight Playhouse is supported by a local board of directors and is headquartered at The Community Learning Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.