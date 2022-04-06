ALBION — Duane Stohlman, president of the Albion Lions Club, Noble County's largest Lions Club, received a certificate of appreciation for his service to the club and help within the Noble zone at a recent meeting.
The award was presented to him by Lions Club zone chairman of Noble County Steve Kramer of the Kendallville Lions Club.
The business meeting had Kramer as the guest speaker. Business discussed included the April 29 chicken sale at the courthouse square beginning at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds are going to the Albion skate board park.
Also discussed was the Lions Club Easter basket raffle. For tickets call Bonnie at 260-564-8160. The drawing will be held Saturday, April 16, at the Albion fire department at 10 a.m. Proceeds are for the Lions Club for local community humanitarian and philanthropic causes.
Preparations for the upcoming Chain of Lakes festival were discussed. Heather Steele is the Albion Lions Club publicity director.
Dr. Rick Carmien, the incoming president, and past Lions district governor Terry Marker were present at the meeting.
The club, in its 70th year of service, is preparing club posters to market their activities into the community. About 35 people attended the business meeting.
