KENDALLVILLE — Starting in mid-August, Jason DeDoes, DPM, a podiatric surgeon who has treated patients at both the Parkview Center for Wound Healing at Parkview Hospital Randallia and Orthopaedics Northeast (ONE), will now focus on the needs of patients in Noble and LaGrange counties.
DeDoes will take over for Parkview Physicians Group podiatry provider Vincent Coda, DPM, who retires Aug. 31 after decades of service in northeast Indiana.
Dr. DeDoes completed his residency in podiatric medicine and surgery at Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in Bryan, Texas. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
DeDoes is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
Most recently, he has been a practicing podiatric surgeon at a Richland Center, Wisconsin, hospital. Prior to that, DeDoes was a podiatric surgeon with ONE in Fort Wayne for eight years and a wound care provider with the Parkview Center for Wound Healing for five years. He also served as a podiatric consultant for a Dallas, Texas, manufacturer of orthopedic surgical products related to foot and ankle surgery.
DeDoes attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for his bachelor’s degree in biology, minoring in chemistry.
Inspired to go into podiatry while working as a medical assistant for a Kalamazoo podiatrist during his undergraduate studies, DeDoes has a particular interest in podiatric surgery. However, he wants patients to know that surgical treatment is not automatically a given.
“I try to educate each patient and discuss every option for treatment so they can make the best decision for their healthcare,” he says. “The majority of the time, that is not surgery.”
DeDoes also emphasizes that poor foot health can be an indicator of other disease processes in the body.
“What folks may not realize is that so many medical comorbidities affect the entire body including the lower extremity,” he said. “In wound care, for example, people tend to think that the reason a wound is not healing is due to not using the right bandage or ‘ointment’ on it. Actually, if a wound is not healing, it’s revealing something about the bigger health picture. It’s not ‘just a foot problem.’ Frequently, I end up coordinating care that a person needs not only to fix their foot problem, but also to help improve their overall health.”
Dr. DeDoes will collaborate with the Parkview Noble Center for Wound Healing, which provides care for a wide variety of chronic, non-healing wounds. The center offers state-of-the-art treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, bioengineered tissue substitutes, compression therapy and other proven approaches to stimulate the body’s natural healing process.
“Since I have worked in orthopedics, wound care, and now a general podiatric setting, that experience has given me a well-rounded approach for treatment of patients,” DeDoes says. “I’m a pretty good listener, too, which is important in helping to gauge the true extent of issues when a patient comes to me with a foot condition.”
Earlier in his career, he shared his skills and expertise through medical mission work. Now, in his time away from the office, DeDoes spends quality time with his children. Downhill skiing, golfing and watching movies are also among his favorite activities.
Dr. DeDoes will occupy the same Kendallville and LaGrange offices that Dr. Coda has used:
• 213 Fairview Blvd., Kendallville on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
• 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange on Tuesday.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at each location. To schedule an appointment, call 800-782-3668.
