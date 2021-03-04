Deadline looms for writing contest entries
KENDALLVILLE —The deadline for the annual Kleiman Creative Writing Contest is coming up quickly at the Kendallville Public Library. All fourth, fifth and sixth grade students should have their entries turned in by Friday, March 19.
This contest involves students writing and illustrating a book of their choice. The entries will then be judged, and prizes will be awarded to the top books in each category. Complete contest guidelines are available at http://bit.ly/Kleiman2021.
Waterloo alumni put off reunion for 2 years
WATERLOO — The Waterloo High School Alumni Committee has canceled its celebration for this year due to the continuing pandemic restrictions. The alumni association had planned reunions for alternating years, with 2021 being the year for another reunion.
The committee hopes to celebrate once again in 2023, and asks all classmates to spread the word that they will hear from the committee in two years.
