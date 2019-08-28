The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology invites Hoosiers to celebrate Indiana’s past while looking to the future during Indiana Archaeology Month, which begins Sunday.
This year is the 24th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana. The event started as Indiana Archaeology Week in 1996 and was expanded to a month in 2002.
During archaeology month, people can meet archaeologists and learn about Indiana’s fascinating past. A variety of events for all ages will be held by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. A schedule and additional information can be found at dnr.IN.gov/historic/3674.htm.
Archaeologists have recorded more than 71,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping to shape public understanding of the prehistoric and historic people who also called this land home.
“Archaeology tells us not only about the past but also sheds light about ourselves today and our future,” said Cameron Clark, DNR director and state historic preservation officer. “Archaeology month provides a perfect way for Hoosiers to find out how, with programs that are not only educational and informative but also fun.”
This year’s commemorative poster highlights Evansville and the fact that it is a persistent place. The Angel Mounds site was a thriving Native American community a thousand years ago. Today, the Evansville area, including Angel Mounds, continues to be an important locale in southwestern Indiana. Long-term occupation of a place is based upon a number of factors and leads to lasting imprints on the landscape.
