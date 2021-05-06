KENDALLVILLE — Mary Kathryn Schlotterback, a resident at Chandler Place, celebrates her 104th birthday Friday. Her family shares this information about her:
Kay, as her family calls her, was born May 7, 1917, one of four children of Ruth (1893-1988) and Henry Peterson (1887-1922). She has lived her entire life in Noble County, and is the last survivor of her generation on both sides of the family.
Kay’s siblings were Ellsworth Peterson (1914-2006), Helen Ream (1915-1993) and Ray Peterson (1919-2004).
Kay married Art Stockton in 1939 and he died in 1952. Ten years later, she married Frank Schlotterback, who died in 2007.
Her family said some of her fondest memories are being on the farm with her sister and brothers, and being with her mother, whom she idealized. She milked cows by hand and describes being friends with the cows so they wouldn’t kick her.
Her family was dirt poor but didn’t know it, she said. Since her father died when she was 5 years old, she really didn’t know him.
Her single mother provided for the family by working at the Wirk Garment Factory in Ligonier and selling mint raised on the farm to pay the property taxes.
Kay talked about the prayer breakfasts with her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion.
Kay also talked about her 41 years of working as a secretary at Flint & Walling in Kendallville. She talked about how enjoyable the work was and the friendly atmosphere created at work. She worked on the telephone switch board and was the first office secretary there to learn how to type on an electric typewriter.
After she and Frank retired, they spent their winters in Largo, Florida.
Kay also shared memories of her graduation from Ligonier High School. It was during the Great Depression and no one had money for a dress or suit to wear to the ceremony. The school provided “caps and gowns,” a tradition that started with her class in 1935 and still stands today.
