These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Jana Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 8 to Keith and MaryAnn (Bontrager) Miller, Wolcottville.
Emma Grace, a girl, was born Feb. 7 to Nathan and Nora (Schlabach) Miller, Ligonier.
Esther Ruth, a girl, was born Feb. 4 to Kevin and Laverda (Bontrager) Yoder, Millersburg.
Maciah Tyler, a boy, was born Feb. 2 to Kenneth and Carolyn (Miller) Yoder, Millersburg.
Isaiah Lee, a boy, was born Feb. 2 to Perry and Carolyn (Bontrager) Miller, Goshen.
Janeva Rose, a girl, was born Jan. 31 to Dalmar and Sadie (Lambright) Beechy, LaGrange.
Sadie Arlene, a girl, was born Jan. 25 to Leonard and Doris (Lehman) Bontrager, Topeka.
