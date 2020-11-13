The Strand Theatre, Kendallville
White Christmas (G) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m.
Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday, 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Come Play (PG-13) — Today, Saturday: 7:15 p.m.
The War With Grandpa (PG) — Today, Saturday: 8:45 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Come Away (PG) — 3:50, 5:20, 6:30, 9:05 p.m.
Freaky (R) — 4:05, 6:45, 7:45, 9:25 p.m.
Let Him Go (R) — 4:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.
Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13) — 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
SPELL (R) — 9:50 p.m.
Toy Story (G) — 3:10 p.m.
War With Grandpa (PG) — 4:20, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.
COME PLAY (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
HONEST THIEF (PG-13) — 4:50, 7:20 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Monday: 6, 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Informer (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Monday: 6, 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
