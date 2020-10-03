SHIPSHEWANA — Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Shipshewana on Thursday at the Blue Gate Theatre at 8 p.m.
Beginning as a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, perhaps best known as the tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Phelps has 14 solo albums to his credit.
Thursday’s concert will include many of the songs from Phelps’ hymnal recording. Phelps lends his three-octave range to some of the most treasured hymns of the church with this new recording, which showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements of such cherished gems as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song.
Event information may be obtained by calling 888-447-4725 or visiting www.thebluegate.com or www.davidphelps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.