KENDALLVILLE — Cooking, cake decorating and pickleball are among the classes offered in April at The Community Learning Center. Visit the CLC’s website at thecommunitylearningcenter.com for more information or to sign up for activities that require registration.
Here is the month’s schedule:
“Cooking Healthy with The Arc” nutrition class is scheduled for Thursdays, April 8 and April 22, from noon to 1 p.m. in the center’s kitchen. Participants will relearn old skills and learn new skills on how to eat smart in this free, hands-on program with Purdue Extension and the Arc of Noble County. These skills can be used at home every day, from planning, grocery shopping, and cooking tips, to creative simple solutions for healthy eating and physical activity.
“Lunch & Learn: Having Fun with Aging” will take place Thursday at noon, offering a fun afternoon of learning sustainable behaviors to improved health, stronger financial security and overall well-being.
“How to Make a Pillow Case” is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a simple decorative pillow for a couch, chair or patio furniture. Fabric Requirements: 1 ¼ yard fabric of your choice, 16-inch pillow form or polyester fill for stuffing. Cost: $5
A Pickleball Clinic will teach new players the basics of the game that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The clinic takes place Wednesdays, April 14 through May 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Masks are required in order to enter the building; however, they are not required while playing pickleball. Paddles will be available to borrow if new players do not have one.
“Cooking Under Pressure” will help owners of the new electric programmable pressure cookers learn more about their very popular appliance. The class will cover the features and benefit, how to operate the appliance and sources for good recipes. Cooks who own this appliance or who are considering a purchase will benefit from this class.
Join Bonifacio, known as “Bony,” on April 22 or April 29 for an “(Almost) Cinco De Mayo” celebration! Bony is a server at Don Chico’s restaurant in Kendallville and will be teaching how to make toquitos and tostadas.
Learn sewing skills and how to make a chef’s apron in a class on Thursdays, April 22 and 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will learn how to read a pattern, cut out the apron and complete the sewing of the neck strap, ties and pocket. Materials needed: 2 yards of cotton/cotton blend fabric of your choice, washed and ironed prior to class.
Exercise classes
Several exercise classes are meeting regularly at the CLC.
Zumba — Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. High energy movement to exotic rhythms of Latin and international beats.
Zumba Strong — Thursdays, 5:15 p.m. Strong by Zumba combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training moves synced to original music.
Drums Alive — Tuesdays, 5:15 p.m. Drums Alive is a program that fosters a healthy balance physically, mentally, emotionally and socially with fund and creative expression.
Barre —Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. A unique approach to barre workouts, fusing the bet of Pilates, yoga, aerobics, and elements of the strengthening exercises that dancers do.
The CLC also has open walking times Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; open pickleball playing times on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.; and open gym time Mondays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Knitting Time meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Book Club meets the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m.
