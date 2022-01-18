KENDALLVILLE — Long-time radio personality Fred Inniger and East Noble Middle School teacher Janelle Owens are the celebrity guests for Gaslight Playhouse’s upcoming improvisation show, “What Do You Get When…?
Inniger and Owens will join cast members Nicole Boese, Jenna Boese, Josh Shepherd, Keith Kankovsky and Lance Waters in a completely unscripted, unpredictable and hilarious performance on Friday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Tickets are $20 per person for adults age 21 and older and include the show, dinner from Don Chico’s restaurant in Kendallville, and adult beverages. Seating is limited.
Tickets are available now online at www.gaslightplayhouse.org. Email gaslightplayhouse75@gmail.com with questions or for additional information.
Fred Inniger is the legendary voice of East Noble football, basketball and baseball on Kendallville’s radio station, WAWK FM. 95.5 The Hawk, since 1969. He is the host of The Hawk Sports Talk show every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Inniger has done play-by-play and color commentary for football since 1969 and for basketball since 1977.
Inniger started his career in education as a teacher in Avilla in 1966 before moving to East Noble High School in 1969. He taught mathematics for nine years before serving as a guidance counselor for 26 years.
He coached 39 teams in baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and was inducted into the East Noble High School Hall of Fame in 2009. He earned 557 wins; 7 sectional titles, 5 conference titles, one regional championship, even drove the team bus.
After retiring from the school corporation in 2001, Inniger joined the adult education program at Impact Institute for 10 years, assisting students in its credit recovery program to obtain their General Education Diplomas.
Inniger was inducted into the Indiana High School Softball Association Hall of Fame in 1995; and Indiana Sportscasters and sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 2006. He received the district 2 Service Award from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association.
He is active in the Kendallville Lions Club and as a vocalist with the Apple Chords quartet.
Janelle Owens is a sixth grade language arts teacher at East Noble Middle School, in her 14th year with East Noble School Corporation. Prior to working as an educator, she worked as a music therapist with adults with disabilities.
Owens has been involved in the performing arts nearly her whole life, playing piano and participating in band and orchestra throughout high school and college.
Her first stage experience in acting was with Gaslight Playhouse three years ago. She was cast in an adult role in a play where her youngest son had a role. She has enjoyed being a part of Gaslight Playhouse for a variety of performances over the past few years. She lives in LaOtto with her husband, Brian, and two sons, Alex and Connor.
