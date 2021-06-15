Hannah Rose Eickhoff has graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, IU School of Nursing. On campus, she earned dean’s list honors and was a leader in Delight Ministries.
Eickhoff will begin her career in July in the neurological patient care unit in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Eickhoff.
Luther Hall of Churubusco graduated May 23 from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. DePauw was founded in 1837 and is a top-ranked, residential private liberal arts university.
Sydney Truett of Wolcottville is among the more than 7,800 students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions in Athens, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, Ohio students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 achieved this distinction.
