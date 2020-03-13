KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is one of 28 libraries in Indiana communities to receive a grant from Indiana Humanities to support the purchase of books for 2020’s One State/One Story Community Read.
The book choice is “The Year We Left Home” by Jean Thompson. The book offers a sweeping, multigenerational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. The story follows the Erickson family through the many changes affecting American life at the end of the 20th century, asking readers to consider the enduring, uniting power of place — why we choose to leave and when we decide to come home.
“Indiana Humanities is in the midst of a two-year initiative encouraging Hoosiers to read, think and talk about urban and rural differences and dynamics,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We think ‘The Year We Left Home’ will resonate with Hoosiers, and spark conversations about Midwestern life today and our relationships to the places we call home.”
The local events associated with the One State/One Book Community Read include:
Indiana Humanities: “City Dog, Country Frog”
Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m., Kendallville Public Library
Come for a story time and painting inspired by the book “City Dog, Country Frog” by Mo Willems. Each family that attends will receive a copy of the book. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Indiana Humanities: Noble County History Show and Tell
Wednesday, May 13, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
What historical items do you have for show and tell? As part of the Indiana Humanities series of events, the library is hosting Noble County History Show and Tell. You’re encouraged to bring in antiques, postcards, or interesting items relating to Noble County History. The featured historian is Amanda Blackman, best known for her local cemetery tours. The library can only guarantee a spot to show one item, but feel free to bring in more just in case there is extra time. Register at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Indiana Humanities Paint Project: Assemblage Art with Julia Downer
Monday, May 18, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Julia Downer for an assemblage art project based on aspects of “The Year We Left Home” by Jean Thompson. Reading the book isn’t required, but encouraged to attend this event. Free copies are available at the adult reference desk. Register to attend this event online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
Indiana Humanities: “The Year We Left Home” Book Discussion
Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Stop in to pick up a free copy of “The Year We Left Home” by Jean Thompson. The library will host a group discussion of the book. To engage in this meaningful discussion with us, register online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org or call 343-2010.
“One State/One Story: The Year We Left Home” is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/OneStateOneStory .
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Indiana Humanities is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Lilly Endowment, Inc. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org.
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana’s literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
The Indiana State Library serves Indiana residents with a variety of needs including; genealogy, Indiana history, preservation, rare books and manuscripts, reference and government services, Talking Books and Braille library, as well as the State Data Center. The State Library also leads and supports the greater Indiana library community and is a magnificent limestone building to visit. Learn more at: www.in.gov/library/index.htm.
