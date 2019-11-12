KENDALLVILLE — Team members from Campbell & Fetter Bank are the 2019 winners of the YMCA Corporate Challenge. Teams from Northeastern Center, Hidden Ego and Cole Center YMCA also competed in the challenge, held in August, September and October. Here are the winners in each category.
T-Shirt Contest: Northeastern Center, first place; Campbell & Fetter, second place; Hidden Ego, third place.
Cornhole Tournament (Single): Hidden Ego, first place, 30 points; Campbell & Fetter Bank, second place, 16 points; Northeastern Center, third place, 11 points; YMCA Team 1, fourth place, 6 points; and YMCA Team 2, fifth place, 4 points. Individual winners are Ben Schwartz with 24 points, Nate Dickson with 15 points and Kyle Ellert with 13 points.
Cornhole Tournament (Doubles): Hidden Ego, first place; Campbell & Fetter Bank, second place; Northeastern Center, third place; YMCA Team 1, fourth place. Ben Schwartz and Kyle Ellert are the first-place doubles team.
Participation Walk: Cole Center Family YMCA, first place with 18 miles and 13 participants; Campbell &fetter Bank, second place with 15.2 miles and seven participants; Northeastern Center, third place with 8.5 miles and five participants. Participants walked a total of 41.7 miles. Individual winners were Brad Beard with 6.2 miles; Julia Nixon with 6 miles and Michael Steigmeyer with 3 miles.
Obstacle Course: Cole Center Family YMCA, first place with five participants; Campbell & Fetter Bank, second place with four participants; and Northeastern Center, third place with one participant. Individual winners are Cade Luker with a time of 2:21 minutes; Ryan Ferguson with a time of 2:51 minutes and Brad Beard with a time of 3:04 minutes.
18-hole Golf: Campbell & Fetter Bank, first place, 63; YMCA, second place, 70; Hidden Ego, third place, 76. The winning team was C. Desper, B. Yoder, B. Graden and C. Spitaels.
Closest to the Pin: Campbell & Fetter Bank, first place, Brad Graden, 12 inches; Campbell & Fetter Bank, second place, Chris Desper, 12.9 inches; YMCA, third place, Travis Smith, 23 inches.
Ping Pong: Campbell & Fetter Banmk, first place, Chris Desper; Cole Center YMCA, second place, Cade Luker; Hidden ego, third place; Northeastern Center, fourth place, Betty Pettit. Individual winner was Chris Desper.
Swimming Laps: Cole Center YMCA, first place 2,710 laps; Campbell & Fetter Bank, second place, 183 laps. Individual winners are Erica Dekko with 108 laps, Brad Beard, Hames Spiller, Sandy Berendt, Cindy Miller and Marla Ober, all with 36 laps.
Disc Golf: Campbell & Fetter Bank, first place, 64; Cole Center Family YMCA, second place, 65; Hidden Ego, third place, 68; and Hidden Ego, fourth place. Brad Beard and Brad Graden are individual winners.
Class Participation: Cole Center Family YMCA, first place, 15; Northeastern Center, second place, 5; and Campbell & Fetter Bank, third place, 4; Fiona Schultz was the individual winner.
Euchre: Northeastern Center (Betty and Deb), first place; Northeastern Center (Mike and Jill, second place; Campbell & Fetter Bank and Cole Center Family TMCA, tied for third place; and Hidden Ego, fourth place. Betty Pettit and Deb Galbraith were the winning team.
Basketball Shootout: Campbell & Fetter Bank, first place, 120 points; YMCA-Cade Luker, second place, 90 points; YMCA-Jaymee Wolfe, third place, 76 points.
Volleyball: Campbell & Fetter Bank, first place, with the team of Chris Desper, Susan Leitch, Brad beard, Mike Gordon, Nate Dickson and Josh Munson.
The Quiz Bowl was canceled, but points were awarded to Campbell & Fetter Bank and Hidden Ego. Dodgeball was also canceled, but points were awarded to Hidden Ego and Cole Center Family YMCA.
