Breakfast for veterans served Monday at VFW
ANGOLA — The Angola Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., will host a breakfast for veterans on Monday. The cost is $4 for non-veterans.
From 8-11 a.m., veterans with qualifying identification may eat a free breakfast at the post. Nonmembers may bring a DD214 to see if they qualify to sign up for the first year for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.