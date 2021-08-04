From Staff Report
COLUMBIA CITY — Purdue Extension in northeast Indiana will host a pond clinic Aug. 26 for local residents hoping to improve fish habitat in their pond. The pond clinic will be held at the Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center, 4821 E. C.R.400S, Columbia City, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Extension Educators David Osborne, Jonathan Farris and William Horan will present on the topics: Fish population management, fishing to reduce population; stocking to increase population; Aquatic weed management; Question and Answer on your pond issues.
Admission is free, but registration is requested by Aug. 20. To sign up, contact the Whitley County Extension Office at 260-244-7615 to leave your name and phone number.
Persons who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, may contact John Woodmansee at 244-7615 or jwoodman@purdue.edu by Aug. 10.
Participants should bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit the Purdue Extension Whitley County Website, extension.purdue.edu/whitley, or call the number above.
