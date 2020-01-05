For more than 10 years I have been fascinated with the art of mehndi. In the United States mehndi is commonly referred to as a henna tattoo. I had my first experience with henna at a renaissance festival several years ago. I fell in love. The experience was so lovely. The artist and I sat on pillows and he rubbed oil on my skin and I told him to just do whatever design he wanted. I left the paste on the whole ride home and held my hand in front of the car heater. The heat and the paste and the length of time gave me the deepest, most beautiful pattern I could have imagined. It lasted two, three weeks and I wished it would have been longer. That we the beginning of my long love affair with henna.
About henna
Henna, Lawsonia inermis, is commonly known as Persian Henna. Very hot, dry desert regions are the only places the henna plant will grow. The plant is commonly found in Australia, Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Somaliland and along the Mediterranean coast of Africa, and henna was even mentioned in Song of Solomon in the Bible. The plant is a shrub or small tree with evergreen leaves and fragrant flowers. The leaves are harvested and dried. The dried leaves are then ground up into a powder and sifted to remove the stems. Originally henna was discovered because of its cooling properties. According to Living Ayurveda, perhaps henna’s most well observed quality is its natural cooling effect, which offers a delightful tingling sensation to the skin — similar to chewing spearmint gum and drinking cold water. Once this property was discovered, people of desert regions used henna to cool down their bodies. A poultice or paste would be made and painted on the bottoms of the feet. This would help keep their feet cooler as they walked across the hot sands. When people discovered that henna stained their feet, they started decorating their bodies and dying their hair with the paste. Extract of henna can be used for coloration of cotton and silk fabric as well. Henna paste can also be used to dye leather. It produces a red-orange dye molecule, lawsone, which has an affinity for bonding with protein, and thus has been used to dye skin, hair, fingernails, leather, silk, and wool. Lawsone is primarily concentrated in the leaves. Henna can also be used medicinally. Traditional medicinal uses for henna include as a coagulant for open wounds and a poultice to sooth burns and eczema. Fresh leaves may be used as a topical antiseptic for fungal or bacterial skin infections, including ringworm. Henna helps to improve hair health. Henna extracts possess numerous biological benefits including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial values. Since the Bronze Age henna has been used to dye skin, hair and fingernails, especially at the times of festivals. This artform is called Mehndi. Mehndi is said to have its origins in Egypt, then it was later brought to India by traders. Mehndi is the art of painting henna in patterns on the skin. The word mehndi is derived from the Sanskrit word, “mendhikā.” The different words for henna in ancient languages suggest that henna may have had more than one point of origin. The Egyption queens used henna for tinting their hair and nails. Traditionally used in various festivals and celebrations, henna is mostly used by women and children, but at times on men as well. It is left on overnight and can last one month or more depending on the plant and how well it was ground and how long it is left on. A person’s age and various medications can affect how long henna design can last on the skin. If skin is particularly dry it can be difficult to achieve a good quality henna stain. Mehndi decorations became fashionable in the West in the late 1990s, where they are sometimes called “henna tattoos.” This term is not accurate, because tattoos are defined as permanent surgical insertion of pigments underneath the skin, as opposed to pigments resting on the surface. Mehndi, as a temporary, pain-free body decoration alternative to tattooing, is worn as a fashion accessory by both men and women.
The art of Mehndi
Henna leaves are harvested, dried, ground, and sifted into a fine powder which can be made into a paste that can be used to make intricate body art. The powder is mixed with lemon juice, strong tea, or other mildly acidic liquids or simply distilled water. Adding essential oils with high levels of “terps” — monoterpene alcohols, such as tea tree, eucalyptus, cajeput, or lavender — will improve skin stain characteristics. Commercial henna paste can be bought premade at a store in plastic or paper cones, but often this has undesirable ingredients. When making henna paste, several recipes are available from simple water and henna powder to complex recipes that call for mixing various ingredients at different stages. When I first started mixing paste, I used a semi-complicated recipe including mixing the powder with very strong black tea, then later adding clove oil, lemon juice and sugar. I have used honey, in addition to various types of essential oils including lavender, cajeput and tea tree. Through the years of mixing paste and experimenting on different skin tones, I have settled on a simple recipe. I use tea tree oil because the henna needs help releasing the dye and tea tree oil is commonly available. Now, I simply use good quality henna powder, distilled water, sugar and tea tree. Each ingredient provides a specific purpose in the recipe. Tea tree is a “terp” that helps the lawsome dye release from the henna powder and smells great. Sugar helps the paste stick to the skin and seal the henna. Distilled water is free of chemicals and minerals and provides the consistency that is needed when making a paste. A sealer can be used to help the paste stick on the skin longer. The sealer can be as simple as half sugar and half lemon juice. Some artists even use medifix tape to seal a dry design. Sealers help because the longer the paste stays on the skin the more dye molecules can transfer and the deeper the stain will develop. Henna paste can be applied in several ways. Some very stringy henna can be applied using a stick and dripping long “strings” of henna into a pattern. This particular style is beautiful but I have no intentions in taking the time to master the technique. Some artists use a brush — I have never tried this method. When I first started learning, I got a plastic bottle, like an acrylic paint bottle you find in the craft section. The bottles worked fairly well, with some odd exceptions. If the tip would get clogged, I would have to use a pin to clear the spout. Then at times I would squeeze too hard and the entire top would pop off and big blobs of henna would squeeze out. I really needed an alternative! Later I would learn about cones. Cones are made by taking mylar triangle sheets and rolling them into a cone shape, fill them with henna paste and tape off the end. The cones have proven to be a far superior method of applying paste for me. They rarely clog and they are cheap and fairly easy to make.
Designs differ
Mehndi from various regions has different styles. Indian mehndi designs are elaborate and condensed, every element of the design holds great meaning. These designs are very popular during traditional celebrations. They are also a favorite with brides. Indian mehndi designs feature beautiful art inspired by earth, nature and emotions. Birds and animals, the sun, Kalash design, bride and groom figures are featured quite often in Indian wedding mehandi designs. Like the name suggests Arabic designs have origins in the Arab world. This mehndi design is vastly different than its Indian counterpart. Arabic mehendi designs which are more spread out, largely feature cashew patterns and a lot of shading. This elegant design is more popular amongst young women and has successfully captured a large group of admirers in India. Arabic mehndi is also sometimes referred to as Mughlai mehndi design. Indo-Arabic mehndi designs, as the name says, are a fusion of the previous two. Pakistani Mehndi from that region has many similarities between the Indian and Pakistani Mehndi design. However this particular design does not retain traditional Hindu elements like the bride, groom and Kalash (a Hindu symbol) which are replaced by domes, flowers and leaf-like patterns. Like Indian mehndi, Pakistani mehndi design features mandala patterns too, although not as often. This style is also greatly influenced by the arabic designs. Moroccan mehendi design is inspired by traditional tribal symbols and patterns. Moroccan mehndi designs look a lot like western tribal tattoo art because of their zig-zag lines, geometric curves and quirky aesthetics. Diamond shapes in particular are a prominent feature. Unlike Indian mehndi designs, the Moroccan are not too elaborate but still extremely beautiful. These designs are not as feminine as the others and their androgyny makes them a popular choice among men who sport them as henna tattoos. For the western world, Mehandi is an exotic medium of creativity. Western mehandi designs possess a fascination for the alluring art and has resulted in the birth of henna tattoos in the west. The Western mehandi designs are a lot different than their desi cousins, they feature geometric shapes, quirky patterns and often imitate hand jewelry, such as bracelet mehandi, chandelier mehandi, lace gloves and other new mehandi designs. Indo-Western mehndi is a mix of the east and west. This style of mehndi, like the Western mehndi, is usually just worn as a style statement and is far removed from traditional mehndi designs. This mehndi design is quite spaced out and features modern patterns along with traditional Indian designs. There are many more types of mehendi apart from the ones listed above but these are the ones that are always trending around the globe. After a design is created, the paste needs to remain on the skin for a few hours to overnight. Chlorinated water and soaps may hinder the darkening process. When the paste has fallen off the skin or been removed by scraping, the stain will be orange, but should darken over the following three days to a reddish brown.
Beware ‘black henna’
I would be remiss if not mentioning “black henna” and the dangers of this product. “Black henna” is not henna at all, but a concentrated synthetic hair dye that is very dangerous and can cause burns and blistering of the skin. applying it as a thick paste as they would apply henna, in an effort to find something that would quickly make jet black temporary body art. Henna artists in Africa, India, the Arabian Peninsula and the West began to experiment with para-phenylenediamine (PPD)-based black hair dye. PPD can cause severe allergic reactions, with blistering, intense itching, permanent scarring, and permanent chemical sensitivities. Henna boosted with PPD can cause lifelong health damage. “Black henna” is not to be confused with jagua. A jagua “tattoo” is a temporary form of skin decoration resulting from the application of a gel made with an extract of the fruit Genipa americana, also known as jagua. This fruit has been used for body ornamentation and medicinal purposes in many areas of South America for centuries. It has only recently been introduced in North America and Europe as an addition to henna body art. Jagua has a bit more of a reputation for allergic reactions. For instance, if you are allergic to strawberries, you may have a reaction to jagua. Jagua gel can be painted on the body in the same manner using cone or plastic bottles to apply. The results are much quicker and require the gel to stay on the skin for a shorter length of time. Jagua can be washed off with water. Although it stains much faster, when the stain first comes off it is a very light, almost silvery, grey. With in a few hours it transforms into a very dark indigo blue. In my experience the jagua stain lasts longer than henna. Overall, the henna experience is a happy one and brings joy and fascination to people of all ages. Not only is a harmless, but it is beautiful and fun. If you ever considered getting one you absolutely should!
